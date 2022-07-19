e-Paper Get App

Lonavala: Toddler dies after drowning in swimming pool

The incident took place on July 13 at a bungalow, which the Nashik-based family had booked to celebrate the child's second birthday

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

A two-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of a bungalow in Maharashtra's Lonavala, where his family had gathered to celebrate his birthday, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on July 13 at the bungalow, which the Nashik-based family had booked to celebrate the child's second birthday the next day, an official from Lonavala police station said.

"The parents and other family members were busy on the first floor of the bungalow, when the toddler fell in the swimming pool outside the bungalow," he said.

It took the family members 10 to 15 minutes to realise that the boy was missing, and after a frantic search, they found him in the pool, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard.

Read Also
Bhopal: Furious husband kills wife and her lover
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiLonavala: Toddler dies after drowning in swimming pool

RECENT STORIES

NEET test centre innerwear removal case: Candidates share their thoughts on dress codes and...

NEET test centre innerwear removal case: Candidates share their thoughts on dress codes and...

Bihar: Young man stabbed for watching Nupur Sharma's video in Sitamarhi

Bihar: Young man stabbed for watching Nupur Sharma's video in Sitamarhi

Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for sharing Amit Shah's photo with jailed IAS officer

Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for sharing Amit Shah's photo with jailed IAS officer

Mumbai: Split in Shiv Sena caused by BJP & not by rebels, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Split in Shiv Sena caused by BJP & not by rebels, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Kapil Wadhawan paid high commissions to Avinash Bhosale’s firms for loan negotiations when no such...

Kapil Wadhawan paid high commissions to Avinash Bhosale’s firms for loan negotiations when no such...