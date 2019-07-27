Tobacco firm approaches Bombay High Court after FDA seizes e-cigarettes

Mumbai: Tobacco manufacturer Godfrey Philips India Ltd and its director Sharad Aggarwal have approached the Bombay High Court challenging the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) act of seizing its e-cigarettes after claiming that they were banned in the state.

The petition came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre on Friday. The bench directed the authorities to file their affidavits, and posted the petition for further hearing on July 30.

On August 28 last year, the Union government issued an advisory to state governments to ban production, storage, sale and distribution of e-cigarettes.

Based on this circular, on March 5 this year, the Maharashtra FDA Commissioner issued a direction to its enforcement staff to ban the storage, manufacture, sale and distribution of e-cigarettes in the state.

On June 25 this year, the FDA carried out searches in the office and warehouse of the petitioner company at various places and seized their products.