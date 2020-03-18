To spread awareness about coronavirus, Central Railway wraps 12-car local train with COVID-19 messages

"Central Railway has vinyl wrapped an entire 12 car EMU local train with a Covid19 awareness message to sensitise Mumbaikars to prevent coronavirus infection. one Rake is put in service today (Tuesday)," Chief Public Relations Officer said in a statement. He further added that five more rakes with vinyl wrapping message will be put in service subsequently.

The Central Railway has been consistently taking proactive measures to spread the message about coronavirus infection, he said.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities hiked the price of platform tickets from Rs 10 upto Rs 50 at bigger stations, in a bid to discourage crowding. The Central Railway also cancelled 23 outstation trains between March 18 to April 1 in view of the virus threat as well as non-occupancy.

"#COVID19 preventive measures. Central Railway on its Mumbai, Pune, Bhusaval, and Solapur divisions increased the platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till further advice," the Central Railway said on Twitter.