To raise funds for Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, MSRDC plans to lease out prime plots in South Mumbai, Bandra

Vijay Waghmare, joint managing director, MSRDC told the leading daily, “Given the current market conditions, we have floated an EOI to assess the response. We will float bids based on the response.” The revenue generated will be offered to a consortium of nationalised banks – led by the State Bank of India (SBI) – as collateral. MSRDC is looking to raise Rs 28,000 crore as loan from the consortium, as so far, it has been able to mop up only Rs 15,000 crore through loans.

The 701 km-long Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway or also known as Samruddhi Mahamarg, will be a 6 lane expressway, connecting the two capitals of Maharashtra Nagpur and Mumbai. The expressway will run through 10 districts, 26 tehsils, and 390 villages in the state and is expected to cut travel time between the two cities to 8 hours. The project is expected to cost Rs 46,000 crores and requires the acquisition of 8,603 hectares of land.

MSRDC is the nodal agency responsible for executing the project which comprises building a completely greenfield expressway, designed for speeds up to 150 km/h on flat terrain and up to 100 km/h on the mountainous terrain of the Western Ghats section.