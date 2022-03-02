To prevent landslides in Matheran ghat section, Central Railway takes special plantation drive

To prevent landslides in Matheran ghat section, CR takes special plantation drive.

In a smart green initiative, the Central Railway has decided to plant special species of grasses and bushes along the railway tracks in a bid to prevent the landslides in the Matheran ghat section.

Under this plantation drive, which will be carried along with the Saguna Rural Foundation, the CR will grow vetiver or khus grass, wild date palm, nirgundi and karonda (carissa).

Explaining about the project, Saguna Rural Foundation chief Shekhar Bhadsawale said, “Over 25,000 saplings have already been planted between Neral and Matheran, one of the CR's most sensitive ghat section.”

Of these saplings, the highest number, 8,000, is of vetiver grass followed by 5,000 each karonda and wild date palm, 4,000 rock/cliff banana and 3,000 Nirgundi.

Terming the project as a “unique research”, Bhadsawale told, “The survival rate of these plants is around 80 per cent. While, the rock banana and few vetiver grass have already gone to dormancy (which relates to survival strategy of plants)."

During the initial stages of growth, these plants will be covered by the SVT-Sleeve, a three-layer plastic cover meant to protect these greenery from grazing and harsh weather.

Every rainy season, landslides in the ghat section not only cause huge losses but also hit the train operation.

"The visible and tangible results of this drive will be seen after three years," he added.

Listing the advantages of this plantation drive, a senior railway officer asserted, "The specially-selected grasses, bushes and plants have the ability to stop erosion, resist spreading of fire and strengthen the soil and boulders on the cliff.”

The CR will just spend Rs four lakh for the project while the remaining cost will be borne by the Saguna Rural Foundation.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 08:57 AM IST