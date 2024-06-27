To Make Earth Habitable, Necessary To Correctly Demarcate Floodlines: Bombay HC

Bombay High Court | File pic

To make the earth remain habitable, it is very necessary to appropriately and correctly demarcate the floodlines of water channels, failing which the inhabitants of the area may face problems beyond remedies, the Bombay High Court observed on Wednesday.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar recalled floods in recent Uttarakhand and expressed concern over reduction of flood carrying capacity of natural water channels in Pune.

The bench has directed setting up of a five-member supervisory committee comprising of experts in the irrigation department and any other related department and asked it to study a report prepared by the Krishna Valley Corporation under irrigation department and prepare a blueprint. The court has asked the committee to fix a timeline within which the flood-line demarcation review is completed.

Read Also PIL Filed In Bombay High Court Challenging MOHFW Guidelines On ICU Treatment Decisions

“We thus direct that the expert committee shall be formed within two weeks and shall consider and finalise the blueprint for undertaking comprehensive review in next two weeks,” the bench said.

The HC was hearing a PIL filed by Sarang Yadwadkar raising concerns about faulty demarcation of flood lines in the city of Pune.

On December 6, 2023 the HC had directed the Irrigation Department to complete the study of demarcation of flood lines in the City of Pune and produce it before the Court. The study was conducted and the report was submitted which clearly mentioned that “while determining the flood lines various important factors and considerations were not taken into account in the past”. The report suggested that a comprehensive review of the flood line demarcation be carried out taking into account various relevant considerations, guidelines and reports etc.

Advocate Abhijit Kulkarni, advocate for the Pune Municipal Corporation, also emphasised that a fresh comprehensive review of demarcation of flood lines in the city of Pune is the need of the hour.

Read Also Bombay High Court Allows Sacrifice Within Vishalgad Fort On Eid-ul-Adha

“Demarcation of flood line in an urban area or a city like Pune assumes importance for the simple reason that in case any development activity is permitted by the municipal body of such an urban area in the flood zone of any water channel like a river etcThe same results in reducing the flood carrying capacity of such a water channel, which, ultimately is the cause of flood,” the bench said.

It added, “To ensure that the earth continues to remain habitable, it is thus very necessary to appropriately and correctly demarcate the flood line of water channels, failing which the inhabitants of the area may face problems beyond remedies.”

In a detailed order, the court noted that the Experts Study Committee analyses the causes and remedies and it reveals that “a lot needs to be done by the Government, its agencies and municipal bodies to check the flood in the urban areas”.

The court, hence, directed that the report be placed before the Additional Chief Secretary / Principal Secretary of the Department of Water Resources Development of the State Government, who shall consult all other departments / bodies, including municipal corporations and form a five-member Supervisory Committee.

The HC has kept the PIL for hearing on August 14.