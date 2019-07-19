To counter swirling sarees on Twitter, Mumbai Police flaunt khaki swagger

Mumbai: The city’s finest are not the type to be left in the shade by six or nine yards of fabric. On Tuesday, to counter the waves made by #SareeTwitter on Monday, Mumbai Police came up with #KhakiTwitter and in a shoutout to its counterparts across the country, they tweeted:

“Khaki has its own charm, doesn’t it? #KhakiTwitter A shout out to all our police friends across the country, let’s share some #KhakiSwag in a uniform we all take pride in, with #KhakiTwitter Do tag fellow officers, more the ‘Khakier’.”

A picture of a cop in uniform set the tone for the proceedings. Twitterati went down memory lane and began sharing pictures of themselves in police uniform.

Several others also shared images of their family members who are or were in the police department, along with messages expressing pride and love for the uniform.

Until Thursday, the tweet had garnered more than 64,000 ‘likes’ and over 889 retweets. From making pop culture references to cracking jokes to send out socially relevant messages to people,

the Twitter team of the Mumbai police department has proven adept at covering all bases. The youth followers of this handle have taken cognisance and often tag friends in these quirky tweets.