To boost coastal tourism, MbPT to complete various infrastructure works Kanhoji Angre Island near

To boost coastal tourism, the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) will complete various infrastructure works at Kanhoji Angre Island. The Island is just 23km south of the Gateway of India.
The island houses a fort built by the Portuguese, and an over 100 years old lighthouse, now named for Kanhoji Angre who headed King Shivaji's navy. The development work will be carried out in two phases. According to Hindustan Times, in the first phase, MbPT is looking at completing works like landscaping, opening up gardens, pathways, repairs of existing buildings, and building a gazebo with seating arrangement for tourists. In the decond phase, MbPT will build a resort, camping site, and outdoor activities.
Union shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari today said the Mumbai Port Trust will invest Rs 47 crore to develop the Khanderi island off Alibag coast, south of Mumbai, as a tourist attraction. "The Mumbai Port Trust will invest Rs 47 crore to develop the Kanhoji Angre Lighthouse as a tourist destination," Gadkari told reporters here.
He added that, Rs 17 crore will be spent for building a jetty, while the balance will go towards tourist facilities on the island, which will include restaurants, camp sites, accommodation rooms and upgradation of the fort.
There would also be a sound-and-light show depicting the life and times of Shivaji, Gadkari said. The project, conceived by the former MoS shipping Milind Deora, will start in October and is expected to be complete by next May.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)