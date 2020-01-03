To boost coastal tourism, MbPT to complete various infrastructure works Kanhoji Angre Island near

To boost coastal tourism, the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) will complete various infrastructure works at Kanhoji Angre Island. The Island is just 23km south of the Gateway of India.

The island houses a fort built by the Portuguese, and an over 100 years old lighthouse, now named for Kanhoji Angre who headed King Shivaji's navy. The development work will be carried out in two phases. According to Hindustan Times, in the first phase, MbPT is looking at completing works like landscaping, opening up gardens, pathways, repairs of existing buildings, and building a gazebo with seating arrangement for tourists. In the decond phase, MbPT will build a resort, camping site, and outdoor activities.