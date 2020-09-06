Thane Municipal Corporation takes action against illegal structures, hawkers

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has launched a drive against illegal structures and hawkers in the city. In the last two days, four illegal structures were demolished and 100 illegal hawkers faced action in different wards under its jurisdiction.

"Since Thursday, a total of four illegal structures have been demolished. Action against a total of 105 hawkers was undertaken by the encroachment department of TMC. Among the demolished illegal structures, two were located in Diva, one in Majiwada-Manpada, and one in Kalwa," said a TMC official. "Illegal hawkers located in all the wards of Thane were removed by the TMC," added the official.