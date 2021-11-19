TMC holds GB meet after pandemic

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday resumed its General Body (GB) meeting for the first time since the pandemic broke out last year.

The authorities claimed all the corporators who attended the meeting had taken both doses of Covid vaccine.

The meeting was inaugurated by TMC mayor Naresh Mhaske, in the presence of municipal commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma and other corporators.

Mhaske said the offline GB meeting was attended by most of the corporators. "As the threat of the virus has waned, we started the meeting on Thursday. Offline meetings helped many corporators raise their issues. However, this will help us take up the pending projects in the city," he said.

The TMC had around 131 corporators across the municipal jurisdiction, and most of them attended the meeting.

Manohar Dumbre, group leader and BJP corporator from Thane, said they were happy that the authorities finally started the offline meetings.

"During online meetings, the mayor used to listen to only those issues he wished to listen to. If he disliked any issue raised, he would mute the corporator, which was embarrassing. The offline meetings will help raise the issue faced by Thanekars in front of all members attending the meetings," said Dumbre.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 12:05 AM IST