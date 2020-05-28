Coronavirus in Thane: TMC commissioner orders action against paramedical staff who are avoiding duty

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner has passed an order to register cases against paramedical staff who have not been coming on duty in private COVID-19 hospitals in Thane.

Sandeep Malvi, PRO from Thane Municipal Corporation said, "Thane Municipal Corporation converted eight private hospitals in centres to fight Covid-19 across the Thane city. Out of eight, staff of three hospitals namely Horizon Prime, Kaushalya and Thane Health Care have not resumed the duty.”

Malvi added that the commissioner Vijay Singhal received the complaints about it and COVID-19 patients are finding difficulty in process of getting treated properly due to shortage of staff in hospitals.

Malvi further said that they have registered a case against them under various section of Indian Penal Code. After the warning, if the paramedical staff still doesn’t come to the hospital then they would certainly face the police action.

In Thane, total number of corona positive cases has touched 2300 with 70 deaths and over 1000 people have successfully recovered and discharged.