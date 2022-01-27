Tipu Sultan row: Malwani Police book at least 60 people and detain few Bajrang Dal workers

The Malwani Police have booked at least 60 people and had detained a few Bajrang Dal workers in two First Information Reports (FIR)s for allegedly protesting the naming of a sports complex in Malad after the 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. Police said that the protestors were booked for unlawful assembly, violating COVID rules and vandalism. While some of the protestors, including political leaders were detained on Wednesday, they were later released.

According to police sources, the two FIRs were registered for unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint and violating COVID rules. Police said that two FIRs were taken because the protest took place at two different locations, wherein the protesters had punctured tyres of two BEST buses, causing road blockages and inconvenience to other citizens. While notices were issued to the protesters, they were detained at Malwani police station and later released. No arrests were made.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 08:17 PM IST