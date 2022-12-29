Timings of three Mumbai suburban services to be revised from December 31

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTimings of three Mumbai suburban services to be revised from December 31

Three Mumbai suburban services will see revised timings from December 31 due to change in the schedule of some mail express trains.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: ANI
A change in the timings of some mail express trains will impact the schedule of some Mumbai suburban services.

Three Mumbai suburban services will see revised timings from December 31, as a result.

The 5.24 am local from Churchgate to Dahanu will now depart at 5.17 am while the 11.35 am train from Dahanu to Virar will now reach at its destination at 12.50 pm, five minutes early.

In addition to that, the 12.30 pm Dahanu-Virar local will depart two minutes early at 12.28 pm. This train will arrive at 1.37 pm, three minutes early.

