Timings of three Mumbai suburban services to be revised from December 31

A change in the timings of some mail express trains will impact the schedule of some Mumbai suburban services.

Three Mumbai suburban services will see revised timings from December 31, as a result.

The 5.24 am local from Churchgate to Dahanu will now depart at 5.17 am while the 11.35 am train from Dahanu to Virar will now reach at its destination at 12.50 pm, five minutes early.

In addition to that, the 12.30 pm Dahanu-Virar local will depart two minutes early at 12.28 pm. This train will arrive at 1.37 pm, three minutes early.