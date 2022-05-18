Time to take stand against hooliganism and forces that create a toxic environment, says BJP’s Madhav Bhandari

The right of the people to live in peace is in jeopardy due to the hooliganism by the NCP workers at the behest of the police, alleged BJP state vice-president and chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari during a press conference in Panvel.

BJP's North Raigad district president MLA Prashant Thakur, district organization general secretary Avinash Koli and district publicity chief Bharat Jumledar were present at the press conference held at BJP's office in Panvel.

“NCP workers are using derogatory language. The student's wing Nationalist Students Union of the party encourages to create a rift in society,” said Bhandari.

Madhav appealed that the law and order situation in the state should be restored immediately. He also alleged that the police had been handcuffed after receiving instructions from the state Home Department to provide protection to the activists involved in hooliganism and terrorism.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:20 PM IST