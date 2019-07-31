Tilted tree halts monorail services near Mysore colony station

Mumbai: Due to heavy winds and intermitted rains on Tuesday a tree tilted on monorail guideway near Mysore colony station. Due to this, the train services were affected for almost half an hour at around 4.00 pm. The services resumed at 4:47 pm after the tree was removed. The monorail authorities tweeted and updated about the incident to Mumbaikars. The first tweet reads, "Due to heavy winds, a tree has tilted onto the guideway near Mysore Colony. As a precaution, Monorail services are halted until the tree is safely removed. Inconvenience caused to passengers is regretted." Another tweet alerted commuters about the service resumption. The tweet reads, "At 4.47 pm, the tree cutting has been completed and Monorail services have been restored."