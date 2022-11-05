e-Paper Get App
Tiger mauls 75-year-old man to death in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Tiger mauls 75-year-old man to death in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

This is the fourth incident of man-animal conflict in two months. Villagers have urged the forest department to take effective measures to prevent such attacks

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Bengal Tiger (Representative Image) |
Chandrapur (Maharashtra): A 75-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in the forest of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, a forest official said.

The incident took place in north forest range of Bramhapuri division, some 128 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

Jagan Panse, a resident of Lakhapur village, had ventured into the forest to collect firewood on Friday and failed to return home, he said.

Panse's body was found in the forest this morning. The body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

An initial compensation of Rs 20,000 has been given to the family of the deceased man, he added.

According to officials, two persons were killed in man-animal conflicts in the area in the last one month.

A woman was killed by a tiger in Torgaon (Buj) village under North Bramhapuri Forest Range on Thursday, they said.

This is the fourth incident of man-animal conflict in two months. Villagers have urged the forest department to take effective measures to prevent such attacks, they added.

