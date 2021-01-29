Tiger found dead in Chandrapur district

A tiger was found dead under Bhadravati Forest Range of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra on Thursday evening, an official said.

A forest department staffer on patrolling duty detected the carcass of the feline at compartment no-210 under the range, he said.

All body parts of the tiger were intact and an autopsy is scheduled on Friday to determine the cause of the wild animal's death, said N R Praveen, Chief Conservator of Forests, Chandrapur division.

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is located in Chandrapur district in the Vidarbha region.