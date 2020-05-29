Tiff over pet dog triggers ugly brawl in Bhayandar; Trio including BJP corporator booked

As the police are busy battling with the Covid-19 pandemic amid the ongoing lockdown, a petty tiff dispute over a pet dog led to a violent clash in Bhayandar on Thursday evening.

While cross FIR’s were registered from both the sides, three people including local BJP corporator - Nayna Mhatre has been booked by the Bhayandar police. While, no arrests have been made so far, Mhatre claimed innocence while denying her involvement in any sort of violence.

According to the police the incident was reported from the Rev-Agar area in Murdha village near Bhayandar. In his complaint to the police Dilip Bansode stated that a pet dog belonging to Amrendra, pounced upon him and in a bid to save himself from the bite of the canine, he hurled a stone at it.

Amrendra, threatened him with dire consequences for hitting his pet dog, but the matter was sorted out.

In the evening, the corporator allegedly barged into Bansode’s tenement. A heated exchange of words over the issue snowballed into a violent fight as Mhatre allegedly hit Bansode with a stone.

Terming the charges as baseless, Mhatre has stated that she had gone there only to have a word on the issue and in fact Bansode who has a habit of attacking the pet had deliberately hurt himself to level false accusations on her.

Mhatre has also registered a FIR against Bansode for filing a frivolous complaint and cruelty against the animal. When contacted, Senior Police Inspector Chandrakant Jadhav said, “Based on both the complaints, we have registered a cross FIR."

Further investigations were underway.