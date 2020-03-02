Thwart attempt to divide India, says Sudheendra Kulkarni

"Every attempt to divide India on the lines of Hindu-Muslim must be defeated," said Sudheendra Kulkarni, the former aide of ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The veteran writer was speaking at the Mumbai Bagh, where women have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and other policies of the BJP-led union government.
Kulkarni was here to encourage the women, who have been peacefully protesting for the last 35 days.
Speaking at the protest site, Kulkarni said, "The mob violence which broke out in Delhi last week and the partisan behaviour of Delhi police show the attempt to spread violence and hatred across the country."
Kulkarni further said that India can witness worst ever communal riots, anytime. "The country is sitting upon the volcano of communal riots and this volcano can erupt anytime," he said.
"It is the duty of all patriotic citizens, cutting from religion and other categories, to come ahead and protect the social fabric of our country. We have to ensure this volcano does not erupt," he added.
In his brief speech, Kulkarni appealed to the protestors to continue protesting "peacefully" and maintain peace and law and order in the city.
"I appreciate the Maharashtra government which is formed of three different parties. It is only because of their understanding, there is no violence in Mumbai and the state," Kulkarni said.
"I am shocked by the attitude of BJP and PM Narendra Modi, who have not initiated any action against their party leaders for indulging into hate mongering. The PM must act against his men and it is only then he would win 'sabka vishwas' (everyone's trust)," Kulkarni added.
