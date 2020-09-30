Three wards in Mumbai show low growth rate and high doubling rate

Mumbai: While cases are rising across the city following Unlock 4.0, three wards in the city have started showing a fall in the growth rate of the virus.

The growth rate of areas like Parel, Sewri, Bhindi Bazar, Dongri and Dadar have fallen below the average growth rate of Mumbai. Presently Mumbai has a growth rate of 1.04 per cent and these areas have an average growth rate of 0.75 per cent.

The doubling period of these areas have started improving and is gradually inching towards the 100-day mark. The F south ward (Parel, Sewri and Currey Road) has a doubling period of 98 days, B ward (Dongri, Bhindi Bazar) has a doubling period of 95 days while GN ward (Dadar, Mahim and Matunga) has doubling period of 91 days.

Civic officials attribute the aggressive testing post unlocking phase, to be one of the reasons why the number of cases could be brought down. “We have implemented the 'Dharavi model' of aggressive testing throughout our ward. We are able to find more asymptomatic patients and isolate them,” said assistant municipal commissioner, Kiran Dighavkar. "We are concentrating on increasing our tests. Over 30,000 tests have been done in G north itself,” the ward official added.

Civic officials also said that penalizing those without masks has also helped in the growth rate. “We can't control people coming on streets, but we can control their behaviour by penalizing violators. Till date we have fined 14,500 violators across the 24 wards," said an official of Solid Waste Management.

Public Representatives of south Mumbai wards maintained, being commercial zones of the city many of these wards have started following staggered timings. "Dongri and Bhindi Bazar are adhering to time tables in order to maintain social distancing. There are volunteers deployed on streets, who ensure there's no crowding. Use of common toilets is prohibited now," stated B ward Corporator, Afreen Shaikh.