Three vehicles damaged after tree collapses in Thane

Three vehicles parked near a Utsav hotel in Panchpakhadi area in Thane were damaged after a tree collapsed on them on Thursday. No casualties were reported in the incidents, however one person sustained minor injuries and has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

"A car, an autorickshaw and a tempo were damaged after the tree fell on them,” said an official from the RDMC, Thane.

The locals alerted the RDMC team, who reached the spot immediately and cleared the vehicles covered by the branches of tree.

Officials from RDMC said they received several complaints about trees being uprooted across Thane city. The team then visited the spot and cleared off the waste.