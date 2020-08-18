Three staff members held for registering fake theft case of an online supply chain company

The central unit of Navi Mumbai police arrested three employees of an online supply chain company for registering a fake complaint of theft at their office in Nerul during the lockdown. The police found that three employees had cooked up a fake story of theft after Rs 2,20,000 was found missing during an internal audit of the firm.

The arrested have been identified as Ganpat Mohan Prajapati, 21, a resident of Sarsole Gaon in Nerul and cashier at the warehouse, Manoj Mohan Borachhiya, 32, a resident of Chinchpokli in Mumbai and manager and Prasad Sunil Nikam, 27, a resident of Vashi.

Nikam registered a complaint at NRI police station on August 8 that someone had stolen Rs 2,20,000 cash from the cash the drawer of the shop located at Diwale gaon in Nerul after opening the shutter of the shop.

While an FIR was registered at the NRI police station, the central unit of Navi Police carried out a simultaneous investigation under the guidance of police commissioner Sanjay Kumar.

During the investigation, the police found that during an internal audit of the firm, there was no mention of Rs 2,20,000 in the account.

The police took all of them into their custody, and upon interrogation, they admitted to having committed the crime. According to police, they had supplied the items and did not deposit payment in the account of the company, and in order to skip from paying, they hatched the story of theft. NRI police are carrying out further investigation.