Three more skulls on table, to test KEM docs' skills

Mumbai: Just in time for Halloween, a package of three skulls arrived at the forensic department of the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, to join eight others from various states, awaiting expert treatment -- doctors will help put a face on each of them, thereby extending a helping hand to the enforcers of the law in establishing their identity. Eight skulls had arrived in August, from around the country. Work on five of these is complete and they have been handed over to police, who can now investigate the skullduggery in such cases.

Ever since forensic doctors used Russian technology to reconstruct the head of a skull found in an Ambarnath jungle last October, police, recognising this as a handy investigation technique, have been approaching them with similar requests. The doctors have also received two queries from Rajasthan and Kolkata in cases where skeletons have been found and police have been unable to identify the victims.

Dr Hemlata Pandey, forensic odontologist, KEM, said, the highest number of cases have come from rural areas in Aurangabad, Nashik and Palghar, among others.

“Most of these skulls were retrieved from skeletons, with one of them being charred beyond recognition. Facial reconstruction plays a major role when the chances of DNA sample matching or fingerprints are not available. Though this procedure may not be able to provide 100 per cent accurate representation of the victim, it is sufficient for identification,” said Dr Pandey.

Dr Harish Pathak, head of the hospital's forensic and toxicology department, said since their successful reconstruction of a face from a skull last October, police have been approaching the hospital for help with unravelling puzzling crimes. Depending on the condition of the skulls, the process of reconstruction takes around one-two months.

“This technology combines anatomical, sculpting and forensic science skills. Every human being has unique facial points, not just unique fingerprints. These points give individualistic features to each human. So, after calculating all these facial points, experts place clay or flesh units on it. This requires proper mathematical calculation, knowledge of the gender, ethnicity and age of the victim,” said Dr Pathak.

How faces are reconstructed

First, the skull is boiled in water with cleansers and its imprint obtained on Plaster of Paris, for an exact copy.

Then facial muscles are layered on the skull, to form temporalis, masseter, buccinator and occipito-frontals -- various types of facial muscle.

Then lips are constructed after calculating the width of the inter-pupillary distance. Similarly, the nose is constructed by measuring the width of the nasal aperture and the nasal spine.

Then the face is given a pair of eyes, placed at a certain depth and width and hair is implanted on the head, to complete the look.