Three held for planning extortion bid at gangster's behest, two revolvers seized

The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch has arrested two henchmen of fugitive gangster Fahim Machmach for allegedly planning to attack a South Mumbai based businessman in order to extort money. Two country made revolver were seized from them and a person who allegedly supplied the fire arms has been arrested as well, said police.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from AEC arrested Vinod Gaikwad, 38, from Kanjurmarg on Saturday, a country made revolver and two cartridges were recovered from him. He led the crime branch to Fazul Rehman Khan, 47, alias Mujju who is a close aide and a childhood friend of Machmach, said police. Another fire arm was then recovered from Khan's house in Kurla. Both the accused have criminal record, Gaikwad, a resident of Nalasopara has two murder cases registered against him and he is currently out on bail, said police.

According to the police, Khan and Gaikwad were in constant touch with Machmach and were waiting for his order to extort money from the businessman.

During the investigation it was revealed that Mohammad Kayyum Shah, 32, a resident of Kurla had supplied the arms, he was later held from Kurla.