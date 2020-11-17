Three held for kidnapping, trafficking infant to childless couple in Telangana

Juhu Police have arrested three men, including a doctor from Telangana, in connection with the kidnapping of a four-month-old baby from under a bridge in Andheri (W). During the probe it was revealed that the infant was kidnapped after a proper recce and was sold to a Telangana-based doctor for ₹4 lakh, who had ordered the abduction. Following the infant's rescue, arrests were made on Monday and the accused are being brought on transit remand from Telangana. Police suspect the trio could be a part of a bigger human trafficking syndicate and further investigation is underway.

According to police, the infant was kidnapped from under the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri in the wee hours of November 11. The infant's parents, who are street dwellers, were asleep when their son was kidnapped by an unknown person. They then approached Juhu Police, who immediately scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the neighborhood, but found nobody carrying the infant.

An officer said, "As the incident occurred very early in the morning, there were neither any witnesses nor a large pool of suspects. There was, however, one thing that seemed suspicious and it was an autorickshaw passing through the same area twice in the same night. Based on the vehicle's registration number, we traced the driver at Gilbert Hill and enquired with him, to which he flatly denied having known about the incident." Police, however, had received a tip-off from human intelligence that the auto driver was involved and had kidnapped the infant.

Based on the information, police roughed up Ramesh Vyampti, 42, after which he confessed of kidnapping the infant with an accomplice, Mahesh Ditti, 38, following which he too was arrested. The duo confessed that they left the city the same night and sold the infant to a Telangana-based doctor.

This doctor, identified as Dr. Nasiruddin Bashiruddin, was approached by a childless couple who wanted to go for fertility treatment. Dr. Bashiruddin advised them to legally adopt a child instead of the treatment and promised to help the couple with all legality and seeking a child. Following this, he asked Vyampti and Ditti to kidnap a child, said an officer.

The two city-based accused were also given a hefty cut from the ₹4 lakh that Dr. Bashiruddin had charged from the childless couple. Acting on this information, police left for Telangana and arrested the doctor, who was brought to the city on Tuesday. All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping (section 363), human trafficking (section 370), criminal conspiracy (section 120B) and common intention (section 34). Police suspect that the accused could have kidnapped other kids from Mumbai and other cities and are investigating the case further.