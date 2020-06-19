Three held for firing at man in Kurla

The Tilak Nagar police have arrested three persons for allegedly firing at a 36-year-old man on early Thursday morning. The accused were annoyed after the victim and his wife helped a person to procure bail.

According to the police, the incident took place on around 4 am, when the four accused Navneet Rana (29), Yaseen Ansari (29) and Raunak Patel and Samid Todkar (25) went to Vaji Baba Chawl in Kurla and knocked on the door of Sadik Khan, As soon as Khan opened the door, the accused fired two rounds on him, one bullet stuck in his back while an another one bruised his hand. Khan was rushed to Sion hospital where he is said to be stable.

In the month of May, Navneet's brother was allegedly attacked by one Salim Siddiqi and others who were arrested later, Navneet was angry with the victim as he and his wife allegedly help Siddiqi to procure bail.

Hours after the incident Navneet, Ansaek and Todkar was arrested by the police, they will be produced before the court on Friday.