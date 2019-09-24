Three held for allegedly attacking Thane's 'matka king'

Thane: Three people were arrested by the Thane police for allegedly attacking a history-sheeter, Babu Nadar, who is also known as the "matka king" of Thane, on Saturday night.

According to the Kopri police, the arrested-accused have been identified as Sunny Telure (28), Harish Telure (16) and Bobby Telure (17), and they allegedly assaulted Nadar with knives and fled after the incident. Police said they were arrested on Sunday from Kasara Ghat.

Nadar suffered multiple injuries and is currently admitted in the intensive care unit of Jupiter Hospital in Thane.

Police sources said that many cases have been registered against Nadar in the past.

Kopri police said that they have registered a case against the alleged-accused under sections 324, 307, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

GA Agarkar, senior police inspector of Kopri police station said, "The cause of the attack was a previous case of enmity."