Three fire incidents reported in the city, no casualties

A major mishap averted at the Dahisar jumbo Covid centre at Kandarpada area after a minor fire broke out in medical equipment next to a patient's bed, the fire was extinguished immediately. On Thursday afternoon, an HFNC (High Flow Nozzle Cannula) attached to a patients bed at the Covid facility caught fire.

A nurse identified as Anupama Tiwari, who was with the patient at that time, immediately removed HFNC equipment and disconnected the power supply to the equipment immediately. Other nurses and medical staff including, medical officer Dr Ravi, Wardboy rushed with a fire extinguisher and extinguished the burning medical equipment immediately.

"The actions of the nurses and other medical staff on duty and their presence of mind averted a major mishap. All the patients at the facility are doing fine," said a senior BMC official. The Jumbo Covid facility at Dahisar, Kandarpada has a capacity of 100 beds with ICU and oxygen facility.

Meanwhile, two other minor fire incidents were reported in the city on Thursday.

A minor blaze was reported on the second floor of the ground plus 16 storey high rise in Powai. The incident occurred at around 10.45 am in Trikutta Tower located at Adishankarachary marg in Powai. According to BMCs disaster management unit, no casualty was reported, while the fire was classified as level 1.

In another incident, a car caught fire insides a service centre in Andheri on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred inside the Renault car service centre located on the Parsi Panchayat road in Andheri east at around 12 pm. "The fire was confined to the car and a little area around it. The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes and cooling operation to completed within a few hours," said an official from BMC disaster management unit.