Three dead, three injured in LPG cylinder blast in Sakinaka

Three people died and three others were injured after a fire broke out on account of a gas cylinder blast in a house at Sakinaka late on Tuesday night. Those injured were rushed to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar.

The cylinder blast occurred at a chawl in Anand Bhuvan located in Jarimari area of Sakinaka. According to BMC's Disaster Management Unit, the incident was reported at around 9:30 pm.

Of the six who were initially taken to Rajawadi hospital, two were shifted to Kasturba hospital and two who were critical were shifted to Sion hospital.

While the fire was extinguished by 10.49 pm on Tuesday night, six of a family were grievously injured in the mishap. Of the six, a 15-year old girl Almas Khan was declared dead on arrival by Rajawadi hospital on Tuesday night. Those injured were identified as Anis Khan, 45, Asma Khan, 60, Rihan Khan, 8 , Sania Khan, 14 and Shifa Khan, 16.

On Wednesday, two others Asma Khan, 60 and Rihan, 8 succumbed to their injuries. Meanwhile Shif is undergoing treatment at Rajawadi hospital. Sania and Anis Khan are recuperating at Kasturba hospital.

According to the preliminary information by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, gas leak may be the possible reason for the mishap.

"A few neighbours did claim that there was a leak. However, our team is investigating the cause of fire and explosion. It won't be appropriate to comment anything further on the issue at this stage," said an official from Mumbai Fire Brigade.