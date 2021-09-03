Three-day IndiaSkills Maharashtra 2021 events to begin today

Maharashtra Minister of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Nawab Malik on Thursday announced that the state’s biggest skill competition – IndiaSkills Maharashtra 2021 being organised in 45 categories — will be held from Friday to Sunday at multiple locations.

The skill competitions have been organised in skill trades such as floristry, print media technology, landscape gardening, industrial control, aircraft maintenance, IT and agriculture.

The competition aims at preparing the youths from Maharashtra to compete for WorldSkills International Competition which will be held in October 2022 in Shanghai, China.

“Maharashtra State Skill Competition gives an opportunity to the youth to participate in next year's World Skills Competition. The competition has provided a platform for the youth of the state to showcase their skills. It is encouraging to see that nearly 20,090 youngsters in the age group of 17-25 years from all over the state have registered for the event. This is an increase of over 700 per cent versus the last state skill competition in 2018, which saw 2,400 registrations. Eligible candidates from each stage will be given free training and cash prizes by the government,” said Malik.

Malik said the skill competition has been planned in three-rounds, beginning from level-1 at district level on August 17. This round was held at various ITIs and training centres across all the districts. Post the second-level round on August 23-24, as many as 263 participants have been qualified for the state-level competition and they are undergoing orientation and skill training as per the international standards. These finalists will now be competing at the state level final from September 3 to 5 at various skill training academies/centres in Mumbai, Pune and other cities.

Nearly 100 winners of Maharashtra state skill competition will get a chance to participate in the IndiaSkills 2021 regional competition to be held in September-October and later at the IndiaSkills National Competition in December 2021.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 02:03 AM IST