Three cops stationed outside Matoshree contract virus

Three police constables who were deputed outside Matoshree, the personal residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus. All 3 of them have now been quarantined in Santacruz. Two of these constables had completed their night shift and returned home, while the third one had reported back to Matoshree for his morning shift.

As reported by FPJ, on April 7, more than 100 policemen had been quarantined when a tea vendor near Matoshree had tested positive. Those policemen used to quite often visit the tea stall.

Later, another personnel who was stationed at Uddhav Thackeray's official residence, Varsha, had also tested positive. Following that, around nine policemen were quarantined.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope said that the government in close coordination with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation will make available additional 2,000 beds in the city to treat the COVID 19 patients. The government has launched massive survey to detect the suspects and positive patients so that they can be quarantined or isolated for treatment.

Tope said that during the ongoing survey the priority is given to senior citizens, who, if required will be put in institutional quarantine for treatment. He informed that 10,000 squads have been deployed to conduct house to house survey so far 43 lakh people were registered in this exercise.