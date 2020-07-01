Mumbai: Three boys who escaped Dongri Children Home, return back hours later

Three boys who escaped from the Children Home in Dongri on Tuesday afternoon returned back hours later.

According to the police, the boys aged between 14-17 jumped the wall of the Children home at around 3 pm and escaped. They were captured in CCTV cameras of the road while escaping. The Dongri police had launched a search operation for them.

The boys are native of Bihar, West Bangal and Nepal and were rescued from different locations in Mumbai. They are kept at the children home in order to send them to their parents in their home town, said police officials.