Three arrested for selling new born for flesh trade

Mumbai: The city crime branch has arrested three members of a family for allegedly selling a new born girl for flesh trade. The three Fazal Pathan (30), his mother Sharifa Pathan (50) and sister Afrin Salama (23) were arrested by the crime branch unit 9 on Thursday from Kureshinagar in Bandra, when the trio were allegedly selling the new born. The crime branch has rescued the 20-day-old baby girl, whom the accused were trying to sell.

According to the crime branch officer, they received information about the gang who were trying to sell a new born for flesh trade. The crime branch team, through a bogus customer, finalised the deal for the baby girl for Rs 50,000. On Thursday, crime branch unit 9 officer, API Sudhir Jadhav and API Sharad Dharade and the team laid a trap near Kureshinagar slums in Bandra and arrested the trio while selling the new born.

According to the crime branch officer, the accused has allegedly confessed that they had purchased the new born from her 22-year-old mother for Rs 10,000. The girl's mother hails from Bihar and recently came to the city after her husband broke ties with her.

Investigation revealed that the gang was allegedly trying to sell the baby girl to pimps who would raise her to be exploited for prostitution.

"The trio were arrested under the Indian Penal Code sections of Prevention of Human Trafficking Act and Juvenile Justice Act," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Akbar Pathan. The police have also booked the new born's mother for selling her baby.