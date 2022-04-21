Thousands of slum dwellers from Navi Mumbai to march to Mantralaya on April 27

Thousands of slum dwellers will march to Mantralaya on April 27 under the banner of Home Rights Struggle Coordinating Committee to demand housing rights for lakhs of slum dwellers in the Mumbai metropolitan area. Senior social activists Hiraman Pagar, Khajmia Patel and Ravi Bhilane appealed to thousands of slum dwellers from Navi Mumbai to join the march.

Though the state government has announced an official decision to make slums official till 2011, the government does not have any updated survey. None of the schemes announced for slum dwellers are being implemented. “All the slum dwellers are made homeless by taking arbitrary action. The slum dwellers are deprived of human amenities like electricity, water, toilets etc. Any scheme announced by the government for the slum dwellers is not fulfilled. They are made homeless and not rehabilitated properly. Documents from slum dwellers are not accepted,” said Hiraman Pagar, the chief convener of the House Rights Struggle Committee, during a press conference held in Belapur.

He added, “In such a scenario, the state government should carry out the survey once again by fixing the cut-off date.”

Members of the House Rights Struggle Coordinating Committee appealed to thousands of slum dwellers from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane area and various progressive parties and organizations in the Mumbai metropolitan area to join the march.

