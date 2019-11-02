Thousands celebrate Chhath Puja in Mumbai

Mumbai: Thousands of devotees offered prayers to the setting sun on Saturday evening after taking a holy dip in the sea off the coast of Juhu and Dadar and other water bodies in the metropolis on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja, also called Dala Puja, is dedicated to the sun god and is celebrated on the sixth day of the month of Kartik as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

It involves fasting and making offerings, called arghyas, which include sugarcane, rice and sweets, to the sun.

Elaborate arrangements have been made when devotees will visit water bodies to pray to the rising sun on Sunday, officials said.

"Lost and found help desks have been set up. CCTV cameras have been installed for devotees' safety. BEST ran extra buses on Saturday and will do the same on Sunday," said an official.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted greeting to devotees.

Among those who took part in the rituals was former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, who originally hails from Bihar.

He told PTI he and his family sought the blessings of the sun for health and prosperity to all.