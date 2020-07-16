Thought you'd say 'Pidigree': Sanjay Jha's hilarious repartee to Twitter user

Sanjay Jha, who was suspended by the Congress for alleged 'anti-party activities and breach of discipline', is known for his witty responses on Twitter.
Trying to troll Jha after his suspension from the party, a Twitter user posted his picture alongside Apple CEO and co-founder Steve Jobs and wrote, "Steve Jobs. Steve without Job. #sanjayjha."
"I had apple for breakfast," was Jha's sharp-witted response.
Another Twitter user tried to troll him saying, "must be a pleasant change today.. after all those years of pedigree.."
Jha's response was a hilarious one. He wrote, "Ha ha okay. Good one that. I thought you will say Pidigree! :-)"
For those living under the rock, 'Pidi' is the name of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's dog. Back in 2017, Gandhi had posted a video of his dog performing some antics and sarcastically wrote, "Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi... Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!"
Legend has it that former Congress leader Himanta Biswa Sarma had gone to meet Gandhi to discuss Assam’s problems but he was busy playing with his canine friend. "Sir @OfficeOfRG,who knows him better than me.Still remember you busy feeding biscuits 2 him while We wanted to discuss urgent Assam's issues," he had commented.
Coming back to Sanjay Jha, the former Congress spokesperson on Wednesday said that the battle had just begun.
“My loyalty is to the Congress ideology. My fidelity is not to any individual or family. I remain a Gandhi-Nehruvian idealist ( a vanishing breed within Congress). I will continue to raise issues that are fundamental to the resurgence of my party. The battle has just begun,” he tweeted.
Earlier, Congress announced dropping Sanjay Jha as 'AICC spokesperson'.
After being removed as the spokesperson, Jha had resigned as president of the Maharashtra unit of the All India Professionals Congress (AIPC).
