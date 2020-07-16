Thought you'd say 'Pidigree': Sanjay Jha's hilarious repartee to Twitter user

Sanjay Jha, who was suspended by the Congress for alleged 'anti-party activities and breach of discipline', is known for his witty responses on Twitter.

Trying to troll Jha after his suspension from the party, a Twitter user posted his picture alongside Apple CEO and co-founder Steve Jobs and wrote, "Steve Jobs. Steve without Job. #sanjayjha."

"I had apple for breakfast," was Jha's sharp-witted response.