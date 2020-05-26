Those trying to distort Rahul Gandhi's statement must stop, says NCP's Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Minority Affairs Minister in Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet, Nawab Malik, has on Tuesday slammed those trying to 'distort' Rahul Gandhi's statement.

Earlier in the day, in an online press conference, Gandhi said that Congress- one of the three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi- is only supporting the government and isn't a key decision maker.

Gandhi said, "I would like to make a differentiation here. We are supporting the government in Maharashtra, but we are not the key decision maker in Maharashtra. We are decision-makers in Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Puducherry. There is a difference between running the government and supporting it."

"I said very categorically that Maharashtra is an important state, Mumbai is the financial capital and there is a lot of attention, they have a difficult situation and lots of attention needs to be given to the state by the centre," he added.

Meanwhile, Malik took to Twitter and said, "Mr. @RahulGandhi is right when he said, Maharashtra does not have a Congress Government, he said so because Maharashtra has the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government."

"Those trying to distort his statement must stop, the 3 parties are happy together and serving the people of Maharashtra," he added.