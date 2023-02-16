e-Paper Get App
Thorat vs Patole: Congress deputes Ramesh Chennitala to Mumbai to 'assess' infighting crisis

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
The AICC is deputing senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennitala to Mumbai in a bid to contain the damage caused by the rift between MPCC president Nana Patole and CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat.

On Wednesday, the observer for Maharashtra H.K. Patil had held confabulations with Patole, Thorat and other leaders after which he claimed that the situation was under control.

Obviously, Patil had failed in his mission and that is why Chennitala, who hails from Kerala, has been despatched in a desperate effort at damage control.

Maharashtra has as many as 48 seats in the Lok Sabha and the central leadership of the party is very keen that factionalism is kept to at least a manageable level before the parliamentary polls next year.

"Chennitala's programme is not yet finalised," said an office-bearer of the MRCC. But he expected to be in the city for at least two years before presenting his report before the AICC's 85th plenary session to be held at Chhatisgarh from February 24 to 26.

Before that he is expected to consult senior party leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

