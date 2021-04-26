Thorat urges Maharashtra CM to remove shortcomings in corona management

Mumbai: State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has brought to his notice shortcomings in the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic amid rising Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra.

Thorat has exposed the non-availability of medicines in government hospitals, lack of adequate testing kits and rush for vaccination amid short supply of vaccines.

‘’I have been touring the state to review the Covid-19 situation. The MVA government is fighting against Covid-19 with its full strength. In a letter to @CMOMaharashtra, I have made some suggestions for managing Covid-19 better. If we pay attention to those things, the battle can be won faster,’’ said Thorat in a tweet. He clarified that Congress was not displeased but wanted to bring to the attention of not just oxygen and Remdesivir availability but to further streamline the corona management.

Thorat said it takes at least 24 to 48 hours for the getting the test report after the swab is collected. Due to the time taken, such patients cannot be isolated. In various talukas, rapid antigen test kits are not available and due to lack of tests the number of patients is seen less but the situation is far from different.

Thorat said that 85% of Covid-19 patients can be cured by isolation. But the medicines required need to be readily available. However, medicines such as Paracetamol, Cetrizine, Zink, Azithromycin and Fabiflu are not available at govt hospitals and Covid care centers.

‘’Therefore, the patients need to be given oxygen and Remdesivir injections to improve their condition. However, necessary action should be taken regarding the availability of these drugs."

Thorat said the doctors at the time of hospital admission demand an HR-CT test report from the patients. The government needs to put in place a policy so that patients need not have to do an HR-CT test if not needed.

He further said many doctors insist on Remdesivir injection despite patients not needed. He suggested that the state government should issue necessary directives to the medical practitioners.