This Mumbai man created fake FB profiles of women and offered nude webcam sessions for Rs 1000

Mumbai: A man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly creating fake profiles on Facebook women offering webcam sex services and extract money from customers and block them on Facebook, the police said.

The police said that this came into limelight after an event manager was told about the a fake profile of hers after she came across a profile with her pictures advertising webcam sex services on Facebook.

According to the police, the website sold a 40-minute nude webcam session for Rs 1,000 and a '20-minute nude video call for Rs 1,500. As soon as the woman came across her pictures on this profile, she approached the cyber crime expert Shubham Singh to find the culprit.

As reported by Indian Express, “…I found that the person operating the page would accept payment only through online wallets. I posed as a customer and convinced him to give me his bank account number to transfer him the money,” Singh said.

Police said with the help of this bank account number, Singh found an Aadhaar card linked to it, and a mobile number linked to the document.

With the help of this data the police was able to trace him and after the accused was identified, the woman lodged a complaint. The police arrested him on Monday.

According to the police, they had so far found that the accused was operating at least three similar accounts.