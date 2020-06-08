This is what Sanjay Raut said after 'Mahatma' Sonu Sood visited Matoshree

After the yesterday's controversy over the Saamna editorial in which Shiv Sena leader hit out at actor Sonu Sood, the actor met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and State Minister for Environment Aditya Thackeray at the Thackeray residence Matoshree on Sunday.

After the actor visited Matoshree, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted, "Sonu Sood finally found the address of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra."

Check out his tweet here: