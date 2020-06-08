This is what Sanjay Raut said after 'Mahatma' Sonu Sood visited Matoshree

After the yesterday's controversy over the Saamna editorial in which Shiv Sena leader hit out at actor Sonu Sood, the actor met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and State Minister for Environment Aditya Thackeray at the Thackeray residence Matoshree on Sunday.
After the actor visited Matoshree, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted, "Sonu Sood finally found the address of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra."
Check out his tweet here:
After the late-evening visit by the actor to Matoshree, Aaditya Thackeray has said that he was glad to meet the actor. The young minister has also informed that they discussed the work everyone is doing for the people during covid.
The actor had retweeted the post by Aaditya Thackeray and wrote, "Was a pleasure. Thank you for all the support offered to help my migrant brothers reunite with their families."
Actor Sonu Sood has been applauded for sending migrant workers back to their homes amidst the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. But, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at Sonu Sood for helping migrants.
In his 'Saamna' Editorial, Sanjay Raut said that a new "Mahatma" named Sonu Sood has come all of a sudden and will likely become the celebrity manager of Mumbai.
The Shiv Sena leader in the editorial wrote: "It is being said that Sonu Sood transported millions of migrant laborers to his home in other states and the Governor of Maharashtra has also praised "Mahatma Sood" for his work."
Raut also said that the actor is a stooge of the opposition to undermine the work of Maharashtra government.
