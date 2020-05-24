‘This is shocking': Twitter reacts after Maharashtra BJP MP's sons beat up BJYM worker at his residence in Aurangabad

In a shocking incident, on Saturday night Maharashtra BJP MP Bhagwat Karad's sons beat up BJYM worker Kunal Marathe at his residence in Aurangabad. Bhagwat Karad is a member of Rajya Sabha.
According to a report by TV9 Marathi, Karad's sons and a few others also manhandled women at Kunal Marathe's house. In the video, Karad's sons can be seen barging into Marathe's house and thrashing him.
It is said the MP's two sons were upset with Marathe for carrying out a sanitisation drive in his area, Kota Colony, after a person was tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The bone of contention was Marathe hadn't involved them and did the work without seeking their permission. There has been no reaction from Karad yet nor has Marathe filed any police complaint against the sons.
But, as soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter to express their shock and have been demanding for strict action against Karad's sons. One user said, "Request Uddhav Thackeray take necessary action." Another user said, "Seems to be inspired by national leaders."
Here's what netizens had to say:
As many as 30 confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported from Aurangabad on Saturday, taking the tally of positive cases to 1,248. Maharashtra reported 2,608 new coronavirus patients on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 47,190. Sixty COVID-19-related deaths were also reported in the state during the day, taking the death toll to 1,577.
