'This Is All Gimmick': Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut On Devendra Fadnavis' Resignation Request

Mumbai: Launching a scathing attack on Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut labelled Fadnavis' urge to relieve him from ministerial duties as a 'gimmick' and blamed him for BJP's abysmal performance in Maharashtra.

He further claimed that the INDIA alliance can also form government in the centre upon arrival of right time.

Sanjay Raut On Devendra Fadnavis' Resignation Request

Speaking about the Devendra Fadnavis resignation request, Raut said, "This is all gimmick which is very common in politics. Even Prime Minister Modi does the drama, sometimes he laughs and in other moments he is sad. Fadnavis is his student, doing the same drama."

#WATCH | On Devendra Fadnavis resigning as Maharashtra Dy CM, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, " Such gimmick is common in politics...Maharashtra rejected the leadership of Fadnavis...Devendra Fadnavis is the villain of Maharashtra politics, BJP met with a bad fate in… pic.twitter.com/dYqpiOwBfv — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

Blaming him for the BJP's massive defeat in Maharashtra, he said, "Devendra Fadnavis is the villain of Maharashtra's politics and the public of the state has denied his leadership. He is responsible for running the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

"Maharashtra has always been the state advocating for clean and diplomatic politics but Fadnavis brought cheap tactics and a culture of deceit which is the reason behind their defeat, he added."

#WATCH | Delhi: On Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadanvis' stepping down from his post, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "Modi Ji should step down since they have fought the election in the leadership of Modi ji and he struggled to take BJP till the majority mark. Maharashtra… pic.twitter.com/phXsHAyuTW — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

Sanjay Raut On Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

He further expressed his feelings on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said, "I have a major feeling that some people are trying to sideline Yogi Ji. We have always respected Baba Ji but it is a matter of his party."

On speculations of RSS supporting the future NDA government, Raut asserted, "I don't feel RSS will support Modi-Shah government, as they have been side-lining RSS since their rule."

On questions of RSS seeking Nitin Gadkari or Ranjath Singh as an alternative, Raut iterated, "Wait and watch! I won't say that the picture is yet not finished, instead, I'll say the picture has just been initiated and there are a lot of things that will take place."

Tackling the question of sitting as opposition, Raut mentioned, "This time public has mandated us to remove Modi Ji from the post of PM and establish INDIA alliance's government. We will take the necessary actions into this matter when we'll the right time has arrived."

He further added, "Modi Ji's government will not get re-established and somehow if it happens, then it won't last for long."

Sanjay Raut On Seat-Sharing Arrangements Of The MVA Alliance In Maharashtra's Assembly Elections

He also presented his views on the seat-sharing arrangements of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Addressing the media persons about the INDIA alliance and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, Raut said, "Don't you think Shiv Sena (UBT) has played a major role in the increase of Congress' votes? Not just Congress, but also Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP).

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, " Don't you think Shiv Sena (UBT) has played a role in the increase of Congress' votes? Would this have happened if Shiv Sena (UBT) and Uddhav Thackeray hadn't gone across Maharashtra?...Maha Vikas Aghadi will work strongly and we… pic.twitter.com/qFPi6fFfAu — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

"The increase in vote share of Congress and NCP (SP) was only possible due to the efforts of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Uddhav Thackeray. Would anyone have got seats if Shiv Sena (UBT) and Uddhav Thackeray hadn't actively prepared and campaigned over the state? We have actively campaigned, especially in Baramati, Vidarbha and Ramtek. I myself have taken six rallies in Baramati."

"There will be no dissonance in Maha Vikas Aghadi in terms of seat sharing in upcoming assembly elections and together we will work strongly to defeat Modi," he added.

Baramati is considered a bastion of the Pawar family. In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Supriya Sule of NCP Sharad Pawar faction emerged victorious from this seat with a margin of 1,58,333 votes by defeating Sunetra Pawar of the NCP Ajit Pawar faction.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena leader from Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction, in a press conference, praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and conveyed the party's thoughts on the prospects of Rahul Gandhi's Prime Ministership.

Sanjay Raut On Rahul Gandhi's Prospects Of Becoming The Prime Minister

In a press conference, on the questions of Rahul Gandhi's prospects of becoming Prime Minister, the Shiv Sena UBT leader said, "If Rahul Gandhi is ready to accept the leadership, why would we object? He has proven himself as a national leader for multiple times. He is one of the popular leaders. We all want him and love him. There is no objection and difference in the alliance."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On whether Rahul Gandhi is the PM face of the INDIA alliance, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says, "If Rahul Gandhi is ready to accept the leadership, why would we object? He is a national leader and has proved himself. He is popular... We all love him. In the… pic.twitter.com/ft1mFwuKE0 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

In Maharashtra, the BJP-led NDA alliance has only secured 17 seats while the INDIA alliance has secured a major 30 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.