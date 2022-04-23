'This is 3rd time Uddhav Thackeray's gundas tried to KILL me': Kirit Somaiya alleges stone-pelting at his car by Shiv Sena workers; watch video

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday alleged stone-pelting at his car by Shiv Sena workers outside Khar Police Station in Mumbai. The former MP also tweeted a video which showed blood oozing out of his chin and the broken window of his car.

"Police let goons of CM Uddhav Thackeray assemble at Khar PS. When I got out, goons started stone pelting & broke my car's window, I got hurt as well. This matter is under police supervision," he tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, Somaiya said he will stay in his car till action is taken against police officials and "Mafia Sena Gundas".

"I am injured, i am sitting in my car. Till action against police officials and Mafia Sena Gundas are not taken , I will stay in My Car at Bandra Police Station," he tweeted.

Questioning the Mumbai Police Commissioner, the BJP leader wrote, "I am shocked, in presence 50 police persons, in the compound/campus of Khar Police Station, Shivsena's 100 Gundas assault me with Stones, Wanted to KILL Me. What the Police Commissioner is doing? How so many Mafia Sena Gundas allowed to gathered in police station?"

Somaiya also alleged that this was the 3rd time "Uddhav Thackeray's Gundas tried to KILL" him. "This in 3 rd time Uddhav Thackeray's Gundas tried to KILL Me, first at Vashim than Pune & now at Police Station ( Khar Mumbai) itself (sic)," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Somaiya had gone to the Khar Police Station to meet Amravati MP Navneet Rana & her husband MLA Ravi Rana who have been arrested for allegedly “creating enmity between different groups" under section under section 153 (A) of the IPC.

Saturday, April 23, 2022