'This Flight Will Not Go, & No One Will Be Alive': Police Book Businessman For Issuing Threat At Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: The police has registered an FIR against a man for allegedly making a statement with the intention to cause fear at Mumbai airport on Sunday.
Mohammad Yusuf Abdulla Malik told CISF officers at Terminal 1 that “this flight will not go, and no one will be alive”.
Threat Made Out Of Frustration
A resident of Jammu and Kashmir, Malik was investigated by the police and the Anti-Terrorist Squad, which determined that he made the threat out of frustration. The airport police served him a notice.
According to the FIR, Malik, a resident of Hazaribagh, operates a tourist business and was in the city on a work trip. He was returning home when he got into an argument with CISF officers.