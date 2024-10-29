'This Flight Will Not Go, & No One Will Be Alive': Police Book Businessman For Issuing Threat At Mumbai Airport

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport | (File photo)

Mumbai: The police has registered an FIR against a man for allegedly making a statement with the intention to cause fear at Mumbai airport on Sunday.

Mohammad Yusuf Abdulla Malik told CISF officers at Terminal 1 that “this flight will not go, and no one will be alive”.

Threat Made Out Of Frustration

A resident of Jammu and Kashmir, Malik was investigated by the police and the Anti-Terrorist Squad, which determined that he made the threat out of frustration. The airport police served him a notice.

According to the FIR, Malik, a resident of Hazaribagh, operates a tourist business and was in the city on a work trip. He was returning home when he got into an argument with CISF officers.