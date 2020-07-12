This Bhayandar family is on the forefront battling coronavirus pandemic

As the entire nation is in combat-mode against the deadly coronavirus infection, the Donde's of Bhayandar are on the forefront of battling the pandemic, as a family.

The head of the family is 53-year-old Sanjay Donde- a senior tax officer attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), his wife Shraddha (47) is a civic school teacher while son Dr. Siddhant (25) has recently completed his MBBS. Although they represent different professions, all are on a similar line of duty with a common mission aimed at defeating coronavirus.

Sanjay who continues to be on Covid-19 duty along with other regular assignments, had played an instrumental role in developing a mobile application to facilitate home delivery of essential items to sealed areas.

With the growing number of containment zones in the twin-city, the civic administration roped in teachers to survey containment zones. While most teachers were reluctant, Shraddha did not back out and went ahead to assist the core staff engaged in collecting data in some of the severely affected wards.

Their 25-year-old son Siddhant recently completed his MBBS and now works as an intern at KEM Hospital to treat corona positive patients. “ I am proud of my parents who inspire me to keep going and serve patients with dedication,” says Siddhant.

At a time when several corona warriors including doctors are facing hostile neighbours, members of the housing society in which the Donde’s live are also proud of them. “They are the real heroes, who are always ready to help those in need,” said a resident of the building.

The twin-city recorded its first active case on March 27 and since then the family has been relentlessly fighting Covid from the frontline.