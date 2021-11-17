Third summons for SRK manager Pooja Dadlani who skipped two

Mumbai: The Mumbai police, investigating the allegations of payoffs against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials in connection with the drugs on cruise case, is likely to issue another summons to Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani after she sought more time to appear before the Special Investigating Team (SIT) formed to probe the allegations.

Dadlani, who was key to the investigation, had been summoned by the police twice before, at first she didn't appear before the SIT citing health reasons while for the second time she sought more time to appear. The Mumbai police are now exploring legal options to take the probe ahead in the absence of Dadlani.

The SIT has already recorded statements of 20 people so far while Sam D'souza, the alleged middleman between Dadlani and K P Gosavi, the independent witness in the cruise drug bust case, appeared before the SIT on Monday. Chikki Pandey, the brother of actor Chunky Pandey, is yet to appear before the SIT. Chikky reportedly gave Dadlani's contact details to D'souza.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:27 AM IST