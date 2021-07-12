Third COVID-19 wave has begun? Maharashtra records 7,603 new cases, 53 deaths, 15,277 recoveries

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 7,603 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,08,343. Besides, 53 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,26,024.

15,277 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 59,27,756. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.15%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.

Currently, 5,82,476 people are in home quarantine and 4,654 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1374 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 521 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1737 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 3453 new cases, Aurangabad circle 68, Latur circle 354, Akola circle 50, and Nagpur circle recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases.

Has the third COVID-19 wave already begun?

Hyderabad-based researcher who has analysed daily data on new COVID-19 infections and deaths over the last 15 months, Dr Vipin Srivatsava, has said that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic might have already begun on July 4.

He has pointed out that the pattern of the new coronavirus cases and deaths since July 4 mirrors the graph of the first week of February 2021, when the second wave started in the country.

Central teams have been rushed to Maharashtra: MoS Health Dr Bharati Pawar

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Monday said the Central government has already sent teams to the states where COVID-19 cases are rising.

While speaking to news agency ANI on the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said, "Central government's team is working on the ground. We are continuously monitoring the situation, taking feedbacks from state governments regularly."

Pawar said that the Central government has given guidelines and the state government needs to follow this and urged people to wear masks and avoid crowded places. She further said that government will take more measures to contain COVID-19 and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia is regularly conducting meetings. "He had meetings yesterday as well," she said.