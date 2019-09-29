Thieves Steal Music Systems from 5 Cars in Single Night in Bhayandar

Bhayandar: Parking on roads is no longer a safe option as thieves are on an overdrive to target high end music systems of cars in Bhayandar. With Thieves are striking at will, posing a tough challenge to the Thane (rural) police.

Unidentified thieves smashed the window of Prashant Pradhan's Honda City and ripped out the music system during the wee hours on Saturday. The car was parked outside Kasturi Garden near Maxus Mall in Bhayandar (west). When Pradhan, approached the local police station to register a complaint, he learnt that he was not alone, five other car owners had already lined up to lodge similar complaints against the unidentified miscreants who had targeted six cars in a single night under the jurisdiction of the Bhayandar police station. The value of the stolen fixtures and music system ranges between Rs 5,0000 to Rs.60,000. According to the car owners, a similar modus operandi was used to steal the music systems, pointing a finger of suspicion on the involvement of a same gang behind the crimes. While a case under sections 379 and 427 of the IPC has been registered in this context, the investigation team in an attempt to gather clues about the thieves and ascertain the identity of their vehicle, is trying to procure and scan images captured by the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime scene and possible getaway routes, police said. While removing the music system from the dash board, the suspects also cause unrepairable damage to the wiring system.

It should be noted that most of the building's and housing complexes across the twin-city are devoid of adequate parking space in the society premises, forcing residents to park their vehicles on the by-lanes and internal roads.