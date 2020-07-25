Thieves leave Kashimira shop bare, decamp with clothes worth Rs 8 lakh

Taking undue advantage of the Covid-19 lockdown, unidentified thieves broke into a showroom in Kashimira and decamped with cash and readymade garments worth more than Rs 8 lakh. The break-in was reported from the franchise showroom of a reputed garment brand located in the Hatkesh area of Kashimira. In lockdown mode from 1 July to 18 July to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, business establishments in the twin-city had been offered relaxations by the civic authorities to commence on an odd-even basis from July 19.
The incident came to light when the staffers turned up to open the showroom on Monday morning-the first day of relaxation for establishments falling in P-2 (even dates). The thieves had decamped with cash, branded jeans, t-shirts, trousers, shirts, expensive accessories and dress material worth more than Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh. It emerged that the thieves had gained access into the showroom by breaking open the grilles and then removing the condenser unit of a split air conditioner. To keep their identity under the wraps and dodge arrest, they also stole the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of the CCTV cameras. A case under section 380, 454 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this context at the Kashimira police station. Further investigations were underway.
